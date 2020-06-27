Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 163,555 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.09% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 163,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $710.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

