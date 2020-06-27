Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $716,000 in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Herman Miller by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.56. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

