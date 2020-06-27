Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 102,234 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102,234 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 236.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

