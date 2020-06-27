Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $755,000 Position in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 513,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 217,430,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,309 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRO opened at $7.00 on Friday. Frontline Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline Ltd will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.00%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.46%.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

