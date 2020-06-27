19,034 Shares in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.06% of InterDigital Wireless as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $2,556,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $55.43 on Friday. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

