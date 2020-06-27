Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

