Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 115,565 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115,565 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Radware were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Radware by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 961,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Radware by 1,241.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 374,929 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Radware by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 355,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Radware by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,561,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,079,000 after buying an additional 224,906 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDWR. Barclays decreased their target price on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of RDWR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

