Robert Alan Schueren Sells 6,362 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $289,280.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,723.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,927 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $547,846.26.
  • On Thursday, May 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 15,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,988 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,057.48.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. Natera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,901,000 after buying an additional 1,574,662 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $42,205,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,941,000 after buying an additional 906,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,977,000 after buying an additional 870,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $19,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

