Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,313,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 898.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 65,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $1,370,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,106 shares in the company, valued at $230,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,898.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,815 shares of company stock worth $3,000,701. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

