Two Sigma Investments LP Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $673.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

