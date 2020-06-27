Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,911 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 31,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 677,290 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,913 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.59. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.21.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

