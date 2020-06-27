Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 405,010 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 474.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,010 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,682,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,036,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,849 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 802,097 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of IVR opened at $3.67 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.