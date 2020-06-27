Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,999 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 162.0% during the first quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 43.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 136,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,797.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,978,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,937,460.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Wexler acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,220,671.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 139,045 shares of company stock worth $3,052,872. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $472.28 million, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

