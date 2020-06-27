Two Sigma Investments LP Has $447,000 Stake in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Midland States Bancorp worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

MSBI stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,369. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,960 shares of company stock valued at $347,677 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

