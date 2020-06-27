Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Position Decreased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Carvana were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 15.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Carvana from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $131.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

