Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 20,655 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,898,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,556,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after buying an additional 127,431 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $34,848,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

