United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,766 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of United Insurance worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,131,000 after acquiring an additional 120,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in United Insurance by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 286,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Insurance by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $73,953.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 18,879 shares of company stock worth $141,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of UIHC opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.79. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $202.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

