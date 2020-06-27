Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 14,758 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,645,000 after buying an additional 118,173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $234.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 118.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $244.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $470,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,504 shares of company stock worth $19,813,518 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

