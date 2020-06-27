Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,350 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Elastic were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

ESTC stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $914,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $265,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,476,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,090,458 shares of company stock worth $94,250,236. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

