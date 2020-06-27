Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,905,000 after buying an additional 8,434,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $83,820,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after buying an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,156,000 after buying an additional 2,651,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $43,434,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

