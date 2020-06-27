Morgan Stanley Buys 497,105 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Lincoln National worth $33,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $125,815,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $30,082,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 945.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 824,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

