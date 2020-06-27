Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 119.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,533 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,091,000 after acquiring an additional 164,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,125,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,203,000 after buying an additional 247,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,626,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SUI opened at $135.99 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Elastic NV Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al
Elastic NV Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Liberty Global PLC
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Liberty Global PLC
Morgan Stanley Buys 497,105 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
Morgan Stanley Buys 497,105 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
Sun Communities Inc Holdings Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.
Sun Communities Inc Holdings Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.
City Office REIT Inc Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group
City Office REIT Inc Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group
Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 16,269 Shares of Realty Income Corp
Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 16,269 Shares of Realty Income Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report