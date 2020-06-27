Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 119.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,533 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,091,000 after acquiring an additional 164,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,125,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,203,000 after buying an additional 247,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,626,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SUI opened at $135.99 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

