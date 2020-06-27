Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 16,269 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,269 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 826,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. DA Davidson cut their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

O stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

