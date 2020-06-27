10,353 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $2,903,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Royal Gold by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. Cfra raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

