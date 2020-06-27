Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 175,123 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,123 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Ingredion stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.