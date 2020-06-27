Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.06 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 638,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,675,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chart Industries by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 362,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chart Industries by 2,735.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 313,546 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $78.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Elastic NV Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al
Elastic NV Position Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Liberty Global PLC
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Liberty Global PLC
Morgan Stanley Buys 497,105 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
Morgan Stanley Buys 497,105 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
Sun Communities Inc Holdings Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.
Sun Communities Inc Holdings Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.
City Office REIT Inc Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group
City Office REIT Inc Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group
Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 16,269 Shares of Realty Income Corp
Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 16,269 Shares of Realty Income Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report