Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.15 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 171.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $146.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

