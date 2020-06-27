Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stake Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,562 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Arco Platform worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $941.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. Arco Platform Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

