Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 390.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Cabot worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,158,000 after acquiring an additional 521,461 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after acquiring an additional 427,606 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 18.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 978,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE:CBT opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.76. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

