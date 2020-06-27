Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1 Million Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,012,000 after buying an additional 980,201 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

IPG opened at $16.46 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

