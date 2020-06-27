Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,810,000 after buying an additional 160,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,255,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,181,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ HELE opened at $182.89 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $198.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.57 and a 200-day moving average of $167.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.40.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.