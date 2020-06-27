Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 86,822 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,822 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,061,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 686,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $883.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($4.49). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.