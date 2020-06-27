Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.13 Million Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.28% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEC. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,079 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,348,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 645,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 626,888 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $10.39 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, CFO Lorin Crenshaw bought 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $108,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,138.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $103,848.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,750 shares of company stock worth $639,308 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

