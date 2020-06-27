Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 246.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $54.35 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

