Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.19 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 56.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 319,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $9,206,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average is $174.73. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

