Morgan Stanley Has $33.28 Million Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,274,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Gartner worth $33,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gartner by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Gartner stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

