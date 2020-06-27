Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 34,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $105.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

