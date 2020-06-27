Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 106.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $33,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $137,947,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,029,000 after buying an additional 593,208 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $163.00 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average of $175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

