Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $33,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $72.99 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

