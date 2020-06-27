Morgan Stanley Acquires 128,609 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 128,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Eastman Chemical worth $33,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

EMN opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.