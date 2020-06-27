United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $33,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after buying an additional 352,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

