Morgan Stanley Buys 1,359,007 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ferro were worth $34,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,397,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,257,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ferro by 1,203.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 698,171 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 874,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 438,469 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOE opened at $11.00 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $936.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOE. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

