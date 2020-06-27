Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,883,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of LexinFintech worth $34,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in LexinFintech by 1,633.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in LexinFintech by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Nomura dropped their price target on LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

