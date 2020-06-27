Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,143,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,506 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $34,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 795.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

MNA opened at $31.31 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

