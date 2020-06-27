Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 986,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 243,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $34,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.