Morgan Stanley Purchases 24,930 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Rogers Communications worth $35,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 226,062 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 205,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NYSE RCI opened at $40.57 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

