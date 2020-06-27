Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,932 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $35,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.