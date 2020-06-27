Morgan Stanley Has $35.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 760,661 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 302,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $35,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,244,610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $935,794,000 after acquiring an additional 424,443 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

