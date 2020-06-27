Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Lamar Advertising worth $34,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,253,000 after purchasing an additional 170,843 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

LAMR stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

