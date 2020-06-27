Morgan Stanley Acquires 263,901 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $35,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,842,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139,247 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

